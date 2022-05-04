Lanett incident reports for May 4

Published 5:01 pm Wednesday, May 4, 2022

By Staff Reports

Domestic Violence 3rd reported in the 600 Blk N 14th Ct.
Theft 4th reported in the 4400 Blk Co Rd 289.

