Local Masonic Lodge to hold weekend car show

Auto enthusiasts can look forward to a classic car and truck show this Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is being run by Lanett Masonic Lodge #656 and Vashti Chapter OES #431. The show will take place in the vacant lot south of El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant at 610 S. Gilmer Avenue in Lanett.

Classics, antiques, hot rods and exotics are welcome. There is a $20 entry fee for all vehicles. If someone wants to enter more than one vehicle, they will receive a $5 discount on each additional entry. Registration at the event will begin at 9 a.m.

There will be a money tree, a 50/50, burgers and hotdogs for sale and music at the event.

Masonic Lodge #656 member and event volunteer Willard Eason said there’s no way to tell how many people will participate, as it varies each year. He estimated that there could be anywhere from 20 to 40 entries.

“I hope we’ll have a good crowd, but you’ve got Mother’s Day coming up Sunday and everything, and there’s two or three other things going on around here, too, this weekend,” he said.

Participation was low last year due to COVID-19, Eason said. Only a little over 20 vehicles were entered.

Eason explained the drawings that begin at 11 a.m.

“You get a ticket and we have a money tree that … when they register in, they give them a ticket,” he said. “And we’ve got some that’s got a $50 bill in it, some that’s got a $100 bill in it, some that’s got a $20 in it. Stuff like that right there. We’ll probably give away several hundred dollars worth. We’ve done that several times.”

Eason said that typically there’s a first, second and third place winner chosen by the master of Masonic Lodge #656. He wasn’t sure what criteria the cars will be judged by or how many winners will be chosen this year.

Proceeds from the event will go to charity. Eason said Masonic Lodge #656 gives away scholarships.

“We take the money that we have,” he said. “We help some of the high school kids that ain’t got enough money to go to college. We give them a couple of thousand dollars at the end of the year.”

There will be a blood drive run by Lifesouth Community Blood Centers at the event.

For more information about the car and truck show, call organizers Benny Jackson at (803) 646-7988, Dale Wentz at (334) 614-8174 or Willard Eason at (706) 773-6572.