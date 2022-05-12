Looking for a summer camp? Here are a few

With summer quickly approaching, parents in Chambers County and West Point may be wondering how they can keep their children busy when school is out. A number of nearby summer camp programs are available to help kids learn and have fun during the summer months.

A camp with a Christian focus is Camp Marannook in LaFayette, just off Highway 50 at 10425 Veterans Memorial Parkway. It describes itself as a gospel-centered camp for first through ninth-graders. Fun activities at Camp Marannook include water fights, riding in a cable car, archery and something it calls Channel Challenge, which involves crossing over a stream of water.

“Channel Challenge is one of 12 different activities we have here at Marannook,” said camp executive director Taylor Teel. “Kids are challenged to go through our Channel Challenge individually, as a team and with certain obstacles and time challenges. We explain the gospel at the end of each activity using relevant things they did at each event.”

Camp Marannook runs several different camping sessions for different age groups. It runs a day camp for first through third-graders; a three-day, three-night camp for second through sixth-graders; a three-day, two-night camp for second through sixth-graders; a full week camp for second through sixth-graders and a junior high camp for seventh through ninth-graders. All camp dates are in June or July.

For dates, rates, and more information on Camp Marannook, visit https://marannook.org.

Tabernacle of Praise Church International will be running a nonreligious summer camp called T.O.P. Summer Camp at the church’s location at 3205 22nd Avenue in Valley. The camp will have games, snacks, on-site tutoring, outdoor fun, field trips and more.

The camp will start on June 6 and end on July 29. It will run each day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT and accept children ages five through 12. Registration is open and costs $35 per child.

Parents can register their kids for T.O.P. Summer Camp at the church, or they can call executive administrator Morris Perryman at (334) 524-0100 or (706) 585-1391.

Childcare Network at 2001 Kia Blvd in West Point will be holding what the company calls its Epic Adventure Summer Camp, which will have a curriculum focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Its 13 weekly themes focus on fun concepts such as dinosaurs, pirates, art, sports, time travel and science and more.

The camp is for ages five to 12, according to Childcare Network digital marketing specialist Kate Quattlebaum. It will run from the last week of May through the last week of August on weekdays during the school’s regular hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Quattlebaum said the cost per child varies from location to location. Meals will be provided, and campers will go on field trips.

To sign your child up for Childcare Network’s Epic Adventure Summer Camp in West Point, go to https://schools.childcarenetwork.com/ga/west-point/2001-kia-blvd.