Marshall Strickland, affectionately known as “Uncle Bah,” age 79, of Cusseta, Alabama passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Strickland was born in Langdale, Alabama on June 26, 1942, to the late Warner Strickland and Valera Johnson Strickland.

Mr. Strickland was a hard working man with a wonderful sense of humor. His friends often referred to him as a “card.”

Marshall enjoyed working in his yard, and he loved his rose garden. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing and watching the University of Alabama football and the Atlanta Braves.

He is survived by his wife, Pearlene Strickland; children, Toni Adams (Nathan), Matt Strickland and Melissa Royster; grandchildren, Paris Ruddock, Jacob Van Wettering (Bridget), Matthew Strickland, Joseph Gore (Kim Dean), Raiden Strickland and Brandon Ruddock (Elizabeth); great-grandchildren, Destiny, Preston and Brooklyn Baltes, Madison Dean and Dalton Dean.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Please visit Marshall’s memorial tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind message for his family, share a memory of Marshall, or to light a remembrance candle in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley is directing.