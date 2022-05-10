Martha Jeanine (White) Hamby

Our beloved mom, grandma, great big grandma, aunt and friend passed away peacefully at home on May 5, 2022, at the age of 85 years old. Although she suffered in considerable pain for several years, Jeanine kept a positive and joyful outlook on life, cherishing her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and church friends and especially her constant companion, her cat, Angel Baby, who never left her side. In recent years, the best part of each day was receiving phone calls or visits from her sons and grandchildren and her dear friend who was more like a sister, Sylvia Robinson. She could never fall asleep until she got her “good night hug” from her daughter and caregiver, Leslie.

Her life was one of service and compassion for others. For more than 20 years, Jeanine cared for the home raising four children while her husband served in the military with several tours of duty overseas. She was an active mother in Girl and Boy Scouts, baking cookies for school activities and sharing her love of reading books and using imagination in playtime. She worked a few years for the Chambers County Alabama Probate Office, but homemaker was her chosen and favorite profession. After her children grew up, Jeanine became active in her church, serving behind the scenes wherever she was needed. She also volunteered with the Food Bank, Christian Care Ministries and Red Cross. She loved people and would look for ways to let them know how special they were. Everyone loved Jeanine.

Above all else, Jeanine looked forward to seeing Jesus and being reunited with her loved ones in Heaven. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Eddie Gene Hamby; her parents, James Roy White, Sr. and Ada Elise (Koon) White; two siblings, James Roy White, Jr. and his wife, Hettie Mae (Daniel) White, and Dorothy Aileen (White) Morris and her husband, Jim Tom Morris; her youngest daughter, Laurie Diane (Hamby) Billingsley; her daughter-in-law, Peggy Davidson Hamby; and her twin great-grandsons, Asa and Eli Hamby.

Jeanine is survived by her children, Leslie Deion Hamby, David LaVonne Hamby and Stephen LaFayette Hamby (Angela); her son-in-law, William Billingsley; 10 grandchildren, Michael Hamby (Robin), Emily Hamby, Courtney McFaull (Joe), Amy Crawford (Darryl), Britney Floyd (Jonathan), Mary Orsini (Dominic), Stephen Lott Hamby (Ariel), Holly Mathis (Joshua), Madison Weinman (Dan) and Hunter Billingsley (Carlie); 12 great-grandchildren; and cousins, nephews and nieces.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Opelika. Visitation with the family will precede the service in the church sanctuary from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church or to the East Alabama Food Bank in Auburn.