Mo Finley back to host the girl’s basketball camp at Lanett High School

Since taking over as Lanett’s girls’ basketball head coach, Charlie Williams has built a foundation. That foundation saw the Lady Panthers in the AHSAA semifinals, with promise for the future.

Another part of that foundation is being laid Saturday, May 28, when Williams, along with former UAB star Mo Finley, will host the second annual Charlie’s Angels girls basketball skills camp.

The camp is open to all girls in seventh through twelfth grades and will take place in the Lanett High School gym from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Williams says the camp will be teach the fundamentals of basketball.

“It’s really a skills camp learning the basic fundamentals of basketball,” he said.

Last years camp saw close to 50 kids Williams said, and he hopes to see the same this year.

Pre-registration is not required and parents can contact Williams at (706) 773-2451 with any questions.