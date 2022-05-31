Mr. Christopher L. Sims Reese, 45, of Wadley, Alabama passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Public visitation was held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at noon CDT at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Wadley with Rev. William Russell as the pastor and Rev. Douglas Jones, Sr. officiating.

Mr. Reese is survived by his parents, Kenny and Ann Reese of Wadley, Alabama; aunts, Josephine (Walter) Finley, Lora Ann Sims, Jeannette Ross and Patricia (Raymond) Poole, all of LaFayette, Lois Reese of LaGrange, Margaret Battle, Rose Marie Crenshaw and Doris Marbury, all of Wadley, Janette Swint of Atlanta and Shirley Sims of Lanett; uncles, Charles (LeQuetta) Reese, James (Allison) Sims and Jessie (Angelia) Sims, all of Roanoke, Alabama; a special lady who loved and adored Chris throughout his life, Lesia Lee; and a loving host of family members and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.