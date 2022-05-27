Mr. Dexter S. Henderson was born Sept. 18, 1964, to ShirleyAnn Alexander and the late Clarence Winston, Sr. He received his call for this earthly home to God’s eternal kingdom on Monday, 23, 2022, at EAMC-Lanier in Valley.

Dexter received his education in the Chambers County public school system.

In 1992, Dexter was baptized and united with the Lanett Church of Christ. He served as a faithful member of the congregation. Dexter’s employment stated at the Fairfax Finishing Mill (West Point Stevens) in 1980. He was a faithful employee until his retirement in 2005. After retiring from the textile industry, he became an employee of Wal-Mart in Valley until 2009. After leaving Wal-Mart, Dexter was employed by Kroger until his passing.

Dexter enjoyed spending quality with his family and attending NASCAR Races. He was a avid Alabama Football fan. He would cook for his entire family and invited them over for family gatherings.

He will be dearly missed by his family, church family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his loving memory: his dear and devoted wife, Penelope L. Henderson of Valley; son, Marchello “ Chello” D. Henderson of Atlanta; daughter, Jessica”Lucy” F. Henderson of Valley; his mother, Shirley Ann Alexander of Valley; step-mother, Frances Glass of Newnan, Georgia; five brothers, Clarence (Sheryl) Winston of Luthersville, Georgia, Eddie Winston, Ronnie Winston and Charles Winston, all of Newnan, Georgia and Marcus M. Alexander (Ophelia Whitlow) of Lanett; one sister, Annette (Blake)Grier of Valley; two step-sisters, Ann Glass of Newnan, Georgia and Melody Brown of Smith Station, Alabama; one step-brother, Christopher Brown of Lanett; one sister-in-law, Lowraine (Keith) Ross; one brother-in-law, Billy Williams of Lanett; a special aunt, Aurelia (Howard) Williams of Lanett; special uncle, Charlie Winston of Lanett; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside services for Mr. Henderson will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 1 p.m. EDT in the Hill Crest Cemetery in Lanett with Brother Calvin Willis as the eulogist and Brother Charles Walker and Brother Chris Williams assisting.

Public viewing will be held on Monday, May 30, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the mortuary.

To express online condolences to the family, visit www.mwleemortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to M.W. Lee Mortuary of West Point.