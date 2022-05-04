Mr. Freddie Ledbetter, 76, of Cusseta, Alabama died Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at his residence.

Freddie was born in Tallapoosa County, Alabama on July 6, 1945, to the late Henry Crawford Ledbetter and the late Dossie Dorathea Golden Ledbetter. He retired from Uniroyal Tire Plant after 30 years of service, and he was member and deacon at True Faith Baptist Church in Cusseta.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. CT at True Faith Baptist Church with the Rev. Bille Watts officiating.

A private burial will follow at the Cusseta Cemetery.

The family will greet friends and family at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. CT until 11 a.m. CT prior to the service.

He is survived by his wife, Francine Ledbetter of Cusseta; daughter, Rebecca Lynn (Howard) Hornsby of Opelika; six step-children, Todd (Sheila) Fuller of Lanett, Teresa (Keith) Brown of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Kim (Wesley) Brooks of Cusseta, Robin (Mike) Meadows of Lanett, Phillip Kendrick of Opelika and Robert (Amy) McCromick of Phenix City; fifteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.