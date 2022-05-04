Mr. Henderson Acres, Jr. was born to the union of the late Mr. Henderson Acres, Sr. and Mrs. Alora Darden Acres on July 21, 1945, in Chambers County, Alabama.

He departed this life on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Compassus Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama. He served as a devoted Jehovah Witness until his death.

Mr. Henderson Acres, Jr. was preceded in death by his wife, Lavern Zellars Acres; his father, Henderson Acres, Sr.; his mother, Mrs. Alora Darden Acres; and five siblings: brothers, Jimmy Lee Acres, Amos Acres and Willie Joe Heard and sisters, Catherine Heard Calhoun and Lavonia Acres.

He leaves behind a legacy to cherish his memories: two sons, Mr. Donnell (Gloria) Billingsley of LaFayette and Mr. Zhivotae Lockhart of Loachapoka, Alabama; one daughter, Ms. Beverly Lockhart of Auburn; one brother, Mr. William (Linda) Acres of Lanett; one sister, Mrs. Ruby Johnson of Opelika; grandchildren: Anihya Lockhart and Zanderika Lockhart of Auburn, Cartavius (Tykea) Lockhart of Loachapoka, Alabama, Dontavious Billingsley and Darquavious Billingsley of Lanett; great-grandchildren: Zoey Foster, Haley Lockhart, Jer’Miyah Thomas, Jaliyah Thomas and Taylor Lockhart of Auburn; special friends, Mr. Chris (Wanda) Harris, Lanett, AL, Clementine Hutchinson and Tammy Gibson of Valley; his neighbors at Green Garden Apartments; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. ET on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery (3405 Country Club Rd. Lanett) with Bro. Terry Cofield officiating.

Family viewing will be held from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Morgan & Sons Funeral Home (418 North 12th Ave. Lanett) followed by public viewing from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. EST.

Morgan & Sons Funeral Home of Lanett is directing.