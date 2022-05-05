Mr. Hubert Trammell, 73, of Eclectic, Alabama, formerly of Five Points, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Public visitation will be held Friday, May 6, 2022, from 1 p.m. CDT until 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. CDT at Mt. Pleasant UMC Cemetery in Five Points, Alabama with Pastor Cecilia Broome officiating.

Mr. Trammell leaves to cherish his memories three devoted sons, Timothy (Vanessa) Trammell of Eclectic, Alabama, Derrick (April) Staples of Birmingham, and Marcus Trammell of Penton, Alabama; two loving daughters, Veronica D. Trammell of McDonough, Georgia and Cynthia A. Trammell of New Site, Alabama; thirteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two uncles, Ralph (Peggy) Trammell of Roanoke, Alabama and Clifford Trammell of Roanoke, Alabama; four aunts, Eucala Fuller, Margaret Tinker of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Mary (Thomas) Garrett of Roanoke, Alabama and Jessie Mae Trammell of Roanoke, Alabama; wife, Linda Owensby; best friend, Uneeda Wright; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

