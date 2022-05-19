Mr. Jesse Taylor, 66, of Camp Hill, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Public visitation will be held Friday, May 20, 2022, from 2 p.m. CDT until 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. CDT at Mt. Lovely Baptist Church Cemetery in Camp Hill, Alabama with Reverend Bernard Harris officiating.

Memories of his life will be cherished by his wife, Sandra Pulliam Taylor, daughter, Jessica Taylor and grandson, Isaiah Norris, all of Camp Hill, Alabama; son-in-law, Glen Smith of Montgomery; three brothers: Willie Arthur (Julia) Taylor, Jimmy (Pam) Taylor and Lamar (Diane) Taylor, all of Camp Hill, Alabama; sister, Mary Jane Taylor of Camp Hill, Alabama; two aunts, Mary Inez Taylor of Camp Hill, Alabama and Marie Johnson of Waverly, Alabama; four brothers-in-law, Larry Pulliam of Opelika, Gregory Pulliam of Alexander City, Alabama and Kent (Sharon) Pulliam and Melvin (Melissa) Ross of Dadeville, Alabama; a special daughter, Jamie Sullivan; special friends, Mr. Will Ross, Jr. and Tony Jones; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and classmates of 1974.

