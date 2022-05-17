Mr. John Thomas (Moon) Tucker, Jr., 57, of Roanoke died Sunday, May 15, 2022, at his residence. Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery in Roanoke at 2 p.m. CDT with Rev. Calvin Trammell officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 2 p.m. CDT to 6 p.m. CDT.

Mr. Tucker was born in Roanoke to the late John Thomas Tucker, Sr. and Dessie B. Tucker. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Roanoke and a 1984 graduate of Handley High School. He also attended Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville and was employed by Johnson Landscaping in Roanoke.

Mr. Tucker is survived by his devoted wife of 30 years, Brenda Patterson Tucker of Roanoke; four daughters: Jasmine (Shimir) Johnson of LaGrange, Pamela Staples and Jamiah Hughley, both of Roanoke, and Angela Jones of Montgomery; three sons: Alan Bumbrey, Jr., Dijon Tucker and Sean Spence, all of Roanoke; father figure to Kyle and Deshawn McFarlin Zaire Hughley, Shane and Tiffeny Littles, all of Roanoke; four siblings: Larry (Evelyn) Tucker of Memphis, Tennessee, James Tucker and Doris (Quarterrio) Williams, both of Roanoke, and Betty Potts of LaGrange; one aunt: Bonnie Sue Paige of Roanoke; nine grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

