Mrs. Carol Brock, 61, of Lanett passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Public visitation will be held Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 1 p.m. CDT until 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

A private funeral service will be held Friday, May 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. EDT at Silmon Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette with Rev. Douglas Jones, Sr. officiating.

Mrs. Brock leaves to cherish her memories her stepfather, John Copeland of Lanett; five sisters, Brenda Alford and Annie (Felix) Lawrence, both of Douglasville, Georgia, Sheila Leiba of Jacksons Gap, Alabama, Marlene Copeland of Valley and Gloria (Arthur) Culpepper of Camp Hill, Alabama; one brother, John Copeland of Tuscaloosa; a niece, Justice Copeland of Valley; two special great-nephews, MarKevious Williams and Mehki Copeland, both of LaFayette; a special friend, Joseph Trammell of Lanett; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.