Mrs. Catherine Pitts Crook, 99, of LaFayette died Thursday, May 5, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 13, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church at 731 First Street SE in LaFayette at noon CDT with Rev. Gary L. Dixon officiating. Visitation with the family will be held at the church from 11 a.m. CDT to the funeral hour. Interment will happen in Essie J. Handy cemetery in LaFayette. Public viewing will be held at Vines Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 2 p.m. CDT to 6 p.m. CDT.

Catherine was born on Aug. 23, 1922, and was reared in LaFayette by her parents, George A. Pitts and Susie Lyles Pitts. She was a devoted member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and was there when the church was established and built. Catherine enjoyed Sunday school and served in various capacities. She was president of the Missionary Society, director of the youth and youth choir and planned and implemented numerous worship programs. Catherine was joined in marriage to the late Milledge E. Crook on March 9, 1953, and together, they built a strong home and family.

Catherine graduated from Chambers County Training School in 1943. She was a 1948 graduate of Miles College in Birmingham where she earned her bachelor of science degree in English and social studies. She earned her master of science degree in 1966 from Alabama A&M University. She taught at several schools in Chambers County including Liberty, Riverview, Hopewell, Philip High School, Five Points High School, Lafayette High School and Valley High School. She was among the first Black teachers to integrate schools in Chambers County. Prior to retiring in 1993, she was recognized as Teacher of the Year in Chambers County and was active in local and state education activities. She also taught adult education classes for ten years. Her illustrious career as an educator spanned forty-five years and ten months.

In addition, Catherine was inducted into Theta Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in LaGrange in 1975. In 1976, she was one of 18 charter members of Lambda Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated in Lanett. Soror Crook introduced the AKADADEMIA Scholarship Ball to the Lambda Zeta Omega Chapter and served as director of the ball for many years.

Catherine is survived by her two daughters: Deborah (Charles) Smith from Madison and Beverly Crook of LaFayette; seven grandchildren: Brian Smith of Birmingham, Erin (Shaquita) Smith of Louisville, Kentucky and Sherylynn Smith from Madison and Brianna, Kianna, Jasmine and Carisma Crook of LaFayette; four great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law: Lurleen Crook of West Chester, Pennsylvania; a special daughter, Harolyn Barton Scott of LaGrange and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and her beloved Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Family.

