Mrs. Marion Sutton Atkinson, 56, of Roanoke, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange.

Public visitation was held on Monday, May 23, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. CDT at The Pure Holiness Church of God in Roanoke, Alabama with Pastor Joseph Greathouse officiating.

Burial will follow in Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in LaFayette.

Mrs. Atkinson is survived by her children: Antonio (Sho) Atkinson of Nebraska, Travis (Yolanni) Atkinson of LaGrange, Jarvis (Crystal) Atkinson of Wadley, Alabama and Dalvin Kelley of Roanoke, Alabama; sisters: Christine Blake and Faye (Monroe) McCoy, both of Roanoke, Alabama; brothers, David (Beverly Holliday) Sutton of Fraser, Michigan and Leon Sutton and John Sutton, both of Roanoke, Alabama; 12 grandchildren; a special friend of 27 years, Kathy Nunn; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.