Mrs. Mary J. Holloway, 81, of Opelika passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Public visitation will be held Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 1 p.m. CDT until 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held Monday, May 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. CDT at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church Cemetery in Cusseta, Alabama with Rev. Arthur Thomas as the pastor and eulogist and Rev. Albert Todd officiating.

Mrs. Holloway’s memories will forever be cherished by three children: Ms. Denise Banks of Montgomery, Mr. Calvin (Kaponia) Holloway of Opelika and Mr. Courtland (Stephanie) Holloway of Opelika; one daughter-in-law, Collage Dale Holloway; six grandchildren, Taheshia Holloway Bledsoe, Damone (Latoria) Banks, Aquandus Ware, Zacarrah Holloway, Monteco Wood and Courtney Holloway; four great-grandchildren, Navaresha Bledsoe, Zykeyria Bledsoe, Malik Banks and Zane Holloway; four sisters, Annie Morgan, Hattie (Willie) Johnson and Susie (Eddie) Hall, all of Opelika, and Deborah Jones Chambers of Columbus, Georgia; three brothers, Lewis Todd, Walter (Jimmie) Todd, Jr. and Mose (Geraldine) Todd, all of Opelika; a special friend, Michael Scott; and a host of nieces, nephews, close relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.