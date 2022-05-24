Mrs. Sarah L. Holloway, 83, of Lanett passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Public visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from noon until 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 1 p.m. CDT at Pine Grove United Methodist Church in LaFayette with Reverend Kelsey Barnes officiating.

Mrs. Holloway is survived by her husband, Mr. William K. Holloway of Lanett; three sons, Clifford Spence of LaFayette, Johnny (Margaret) Spence of Lanett and Jonathan Holloway of Valley; two daughters, Annie Spence of LaGrange and Sylvia Holloway-Hicks of Lanett; two sisters, Kathleen Askew of LaFayette and Susie A. Barker of Lanett; 21 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.