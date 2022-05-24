Mrs. Sarah L. Holloway

Published 4:19 pm Tuesday, May 24, 2022

By Staff Reports

Mrs. Sarah L. Holloway, 83, of Lanett passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Public visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from noon until 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 1 p.m. CDT at Pine Grove United Methodist Church in LaFayette with Reverend Kelsey Barnes officiating.

Mrs. Holloway is survived by her husband, Mr. William K. Holloway of Lanett; three sons, Clifford Spence of LaFayette, Johnny (Margaret) Spence of Lanett and Jonathan Holloway of Valley; two daughters, Annie Spence of LaGrange and Sylvia Holloway-Hicks of Lanett; two sisters, Kathleen Askew of LaFayette and Susie A. Barker of Lanett; 21 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

