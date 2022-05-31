Mrs. Shirley A. Tucker-Gunn, 71, of Lanett passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Graveside services were held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. EDT at Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery in Lanett with Reverend Marvin C. James officiating.

Mrs. Tucker-Gunn is survived by her children, Valerie T. Ferrell (Clarence), Latorrance S. Tucker and Charlene T. Higgins (Bennett); her grandchildren: Peter E. Gunn, Jr., Brittany L. Gunn, Devon S. Tucker, Allison C. Tucker, III, Hailey G. Buggs, Tucker D. Higgins and Mariah D. Higgins; her great-grandchild, Silver G. Thomas; her honorary children: Jordan M. Hecht, Kincaid McCullough and Amaryllis Walker; honorary grandchildren; her siblings, Connie Story, Tommy Tucker, Antonio F. Tucker and Willie L. Jennings and a plethora of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.