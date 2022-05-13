Ms. Debbie Burton McCullough, 59, of Indianapolis, Indiana, formerly of Lanett, passed away on May 7, 2022.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. EDT at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church Cemetery in Cusseta, Alabama with Rev. Arthur Thomas as the pastor, Bishop Donald Lancaster as the eulogist and Pastor Terry Tucker officiating.

Ms. McCullough is survived by her children: Teo Burton (Ebony James Burton), Chachie Burton (Young Moreland) and Aviance Burton (Tymesa Burton); brothers: Danny Smith, Gemargie Smith and Johneria Burton (Sharon); sisters: Wanda Burton and Brenda Smith Riley; grandchildren: Jayshon Burton, JaKira Burton, Coyotetio Jr Burton, Kamran Miller (Iru), Karmani Burton and Young Moreland; great-grandchild, Moncler Khaos Miller; one aunt, Margie Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.