Ms. Hattie Mae Briskey, 86, of LaFayette (Penton community) passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

Public visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 2 until 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. CDT at Hopewell Baptist Church in Wadley, Alabama with Pastor Douglas Jones, Sr. officiating.

Burial will follow in Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette.

Ms. Briskey is survived by two daughters, Hazel (Calvin) Staples of Roanoke, Alabama and Faye (Rev. Ed) Vines of LaFayette; three sons, Andrew (Regina) Briskey of Leeds, Alabama, Thomas (Tangie) Briskey of Saks, Alabama and Marshall (Angela) Briskey of LaFayette; 17 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of special, caring and devoted nieces, nephews, cousin, and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.