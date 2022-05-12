Open house in Camellia Crossing set for May 30

VALLEY — City of Valley Planning & Development Director Travis Carter updated Valley City Council members on Monday on recent progress at the Camellia Crossing subdivision, located on the city’s west side.

“They have come a long way,” Carter said. “Water and sewer lines are in as are some of the storm drains. Curbs and gutters are in, and one of the roads has been paved. Alabama Power will be out there this week. They are planning on having an open house in May 20.”

Located off Combs Road, Camellia Crossing could have more than 300 new homes at buildout. The plan is to build 30 new smart homes in 10 cycles. When the homes in a succeeding cycle are built, the next 30-home portion of the planned subdivision will be built. There are plans for Camellia Crossing to be a self-contained living area with places to shop along with walking trails and bike trails.

Under development by Holland Homes LLC of Auburn, Camellia Crossing will have single, multi, estate and farm lots.

“By incorporating a cozy farmhouse feel with luxurious modern touches,” the Holland Homes website reads, “these builds are sure to make anyone feel at home and ready to begin their move-in.’

Holland Homes and Alabama Power have a cooperative agreement where the new homes being built will be what’s being called smart homes. The homes have devices that are connected with each other and accessed through one central point. This can be a smartphone, tablet, laptop or even a game console. It’s the ultimate in convenience in that the home’s door locks, TVs, thermostats, home monitoring systems, cameras, lights and appliances such as a refrigerator can be controlled through one home automation system.

A smart home can save on electricity, allowing the homeowner to reduce their power and water bills. They can turn off lights and other electronic items when they are in bed and going to sleep.