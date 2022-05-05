Peggy Faye Hurst, 51, passed away on April 27, 2022, in Pell City, Alabama. She was born in Opelika on Sept. 18, 1970, and was a lifelong resident of Valley. Peggy was a kind-hearted soul that loved loudly as a mother, sister, daughter, neighbor and as her proudest title –Oma!

She was greeted in Heaven by her mother, Darlene M. Hall, and brother, Anthony Shane Hurst.

She will be greatly missed by her surviving family: father, Melvin Hurst Jr. (Georgia); daughters, Brandi Johnson (late Joshua Johnson), Chasity Nivens (Sean) and Katie Hurst; grandchildren, Eden Harmon, Brycen Hurst, Georgia Nivens, Jersey Johnson and Presley Johnson; sister, Melody Baker (Ashley); brother, Marcus Hurst; stepfather, George Hall Sr., and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Please join us on May 7, 2022, as the family will host a Celebration of Life memorial at Anderson Park on West Point Lake. The celebration will start at noon EDT and continue until right before the park closes with the service starting at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Please join us at any time for as long as you would like as we remember Peggy by spending the afternoon in the sun, swimming and eating with family and friends – one of her all-time favorite things to do!