Penton Motor Speedway to host Hobby Series

If you’re looking for a thrill, Penton Motor Speedway will be hosting a Southern Outlaw Hobby Series car race on its dirt track on Friday, May 13.

“It’s a local series that’s put together by some of the guys out of Newnan, Georgia,” said Calvin Pike, who runs the track. “What they did [is] they created this series. That way, it gave hobbies a class to go run for decent money somewhere, because a lot of tracks have decided to stop running hobbies.”

Other classes will be run along with the hobby.

“We’re going to run 604s and 602s, modifieds, bombers, hotshots and 602 chargers,” Pike said.

The event will begin around 7 p.m. CDT. Gates will open at 4 p.m. CDT, and Pike said the event will probably end around 11 p.m. or midnight CDT.

Tickets can be purchased on-site.

There will be three levels of admission. Grandstand admission will cost $20 per adult, $10 for kids ages 12 through 15 and nothing for kids under 12. Pit gate admission will cost $35 per adult or $100 for three adults. It will cost $20 for kids ages 6 through 15 and nothing for kids five and under. VIP climate control admission will cost $40 per person.

Grandstand refers to regular seating.

“And then the pits are where you go in the pits where the cars are,” Pike said. “Walk around and talk to drivers. See drivers, see cars. All that.”

VIP climate control admission refers to air-conditioned seating.

Pike said events at the Penton Motor Speedway are usually packed.

“We’ve had a good crowd all year,” he said.

Penton Motor Speedway is located at 2266 County Road 108 in LaFayette.