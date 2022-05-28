Point Honors Faculty Member With Vulcan Teaching Excellence Award

Point University announced today that Peter Garibaldi, instructor in business, is the recipient of this year’s Vulcan Teaching Excellence Award.

Established in 1991, the Vulcan Teaching Excellence Awards annually honor an outstanding professor on selected member campuses of the Georgia Independent College Association.

The award recognizes an outstanding faculty member who demonstrates strong academic skills in the classroom and provides leadership and support in the other areas of campus life. The recipients are faculty who assist the institutions in nurturing an academic climate which fosters teaching and who provide leadership to enhance the campus community.

Garibaldi, who lives in Tyrone, Georgia, retired as a colonel from the United States Army, where he served as chief of staff for the U.S. Army 3rd Medical Command. He is working toward a doctorate in organizational management and leadership.

“Peter has been an asset to Point University for many years,” said Dr. Todd Weaver, dean of the College of Business and Leadership.

“He is a dedicated and skilled professor, but perhaps even more important, his genuine and authentic concern for his students makes him a favorite among business majors. I cannot think of a more worthy recipient for this award.”

