Point University graduates 130 students, honors classes of 2020 and 2021

By Sarah Huxford, Point University

Point University graduated 130 students with associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees during a graduation ceremony held Saturday at Unity Baptist Church in Newnan, Georgia.

Alumni from the classes of 2020 and 2021, whose commencement ceremonies were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, were welcomed back to officially cross the stage. During the ceremony, the university also awarded its first bachelor’s degrees in special education.

André Kennebrew, director of relationships at LifeShape International and chair of Point’s board of trustees, served as commencement speaker. In his message, Kennebrew focused on the ways a college education changes lives – but is just the beginning.

“It’s been the right college at the right time for so many,” he said, pointing out the university’s diverse student body in terms of residential, online and dual-credit programs, as well as the high number of international students.

“We actually see men and women come to Christ, and we see Christians who come to Point grow in their faith,” Kennebrew added. “We want to be a college that is involved in the Great Commission of making disciples.”

Kennebrew then directly addressed the graduates, telling them what he wished someone had told him as a young graduate.

“The mistake you can make is believing that a degree is the end,” he said. “Having a degree is a door opener only; you must become someone who is continually learning and growing.”

He encouraged graduates to continue to grow in their knowledge, skills, experiences and relationships.

“Today is the first day of the rest of your life,” he said. “Keep learning, keep growing, and don’t ever stop.”

Each year, the university recognizes an outstanding graduate from both the residential and online programs with the Hathcock Award, the highest honor given to a graduating Point student. Named for the university’s founder, the award is given based on academic achievement, character and servant leadership. This spring’s Hathcock Award recipients are JoAnna Gallman, of Calhoun, Georgia and Anitra Birdsong of Lilburn, Georgia.

Family and friends of graduates who were unable to attend in person may access the recorded commencement ceremony on the university’s YouTube page; visit point.edu/commencement for more details.