Portions of West Point Lake to close for military exercise

The Army Corps of Engineers announced via a press release Monday that several areas at West Point Lake will be closed to public access as it hosts a training exercise for the U.S. Army’s 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment from Fort Benning, Georgia on May 6, 2022.

To ensure the safety and security of the soldiers participating in this training exercise, the release said the following locations will be closed to public access during the exercise:

The road crossing West Point Dam

Anderson Park

Powerhouse Road

Lower portion of West Point Lake from the Dam, north to river channel buoys 9 and 10

Additionally, the boat ramp area of Anderson Park will be closed on May 5, to prepare for the exercise the release says.

Soldiers will be stationed at the entrance to closed locations, while law enforcement agencies will provide security at the water-landing zone via patrol boats.

Commuters who use the West Point Dam Roadway to cross between Georgia and Alabama will be required to use alternate routes as the dam roadway will be closed all day. Access to the lower portion of West Point Lake will be restricted during this training exercise.

West Point Lake was chosen as a training site for this one-day exercise as it provides a large area for safe landing in water and adequate land-based areas for staging purposes.

For more information, contact the West Point Project Manager’s Office at (706) 645-2937.