Our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Richard Royce Finley, 85, a resident of Valley, went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Richard served many years as a member of the Valley Rescue Squad while working for Big Star and later retiring from Piggly Wiggly. Richard was a member of Shawmut First Baptist Church.

Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Shirley Novis Finley; son, Dennis Finley; daughter-in-love, Rhonda Finley; parents, Leonard and Mary Finley; brother, Charles Finley; and sisters, Bobbie Nix and Blanche Finley.

He leaves behind his daughter, Shelby Finley Polidoro; grandchildren, Cassey (Davis) Northcutt, Adam Finley and Amanda (Christian) Demyan, as well as great-grandchildren, Woods, Finley, Carter, Walker and John Sawyer.

A celebration of life will be held at Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. EDT with visitation prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. EDT. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Lanett.

The family would like express deepest thanks to Chattahoochee Hospice for the love and care you gave to our family during this time.

