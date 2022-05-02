Roger’s Bar-B-Que employees held at gunpoint

On Friday, there was an armed robbery at Roger’s Bar-B-Que at 210 E 10th Street in West Point, according to a press release from the West Point Police Department. Officers responded at approximately 9:38 p.m.

During the robbery, the suspect held three employees at gunpoint inside the restaurant. The suspect took from the victims two cell phones, which were found on-scene after the suspect left, and cash from the cash registers and manager’s office. The suspect is identified as a male of unknown race wearing a mask, gloves and sunglasses. The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot from Roger’s out of the back door going towards E 9th Street.

This is an active investigation with no other details at this time. Anyone with more information is asked to contact Lt. Salley by phone at (706) 586-8005 or by email at timothy.salley@cityofwestpointga.com. You may remain anonymous when reaching out to investigators with any information.