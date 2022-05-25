Sister Willie Bell Cooper, the daughter of the late George and Vera Barber, was born on April 28, 1948, in West Point, Georgia. She departed this life on May 22, 2022, at her residence in Valley. Bell (as everyone called her) attended Harrison High School in West Point and was a member of the graduating class of 1966.

She entered the workforce in 1968, working for WestPoint Stevens Finishing Plant in Valley and retired after 39 years of service.

In 1970, Bell met MacArthur, and after two years of dating, they tied the knot in marriage on March 10, 1972.

The highlight of her life happened in 1978, when after a year of investigating, questioning and searching the scriptures, she obeyed the truth of the gospel and was added to the Church of Christ in Lanett.

In 1988, her husband and her took on the Lord’s work in Smiths Station, Alabama at the Motts Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her two sons, Cedrick and MacArthur, II; her parents; three sisters, Ruby Fears, Mary Ganues and Shelby Barber; and one brother, George Barber, Jr.

She leaves to mourn her passing a loving and devoted husband of 52 plus years; three children, Jerald (Cherry) McLemore (Grayson, Georgia), Kenneth Eric (Lisa) Cooper I (Columbus, Georgia) and Angela (Gary) Garvin (Smyrna, Georgia); 12 grandchildren, Kenneth Eric II (Bre) Cooper, Candis K. Cooper, Kyra Miliam Cooper, Kevion Cooper, Kevontae (Destiny) Cooper, Jonathan McLemore, Antasia Cooper, Darius and Jared Garvin, Caleb Hanks, Octavia (Jazphur) Dixon and Jacob Cole; six great-grandchildren, Kensley, Demi, Kennedi, Isaiah, Jeremiah and Elijah; three sisters, Bettye Nettles, Louise Reed and Margaret DeVance; one brother, Greg (Nan) Barber; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. Cooper will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. EDT from the Mott Church of Christ in Smith Station, Alabama with Bro. Elliott Glasgow as the eulogist and Bro. Joseph Myles, Bro. Carter Ross, Jr and Bro. Jerome Gilmore assisting. Interment will follow in the Roe Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in West Point (Whitesville Community).

At the family’s request, there will not be a public viewing.

To express online condolences to the family, visit www.mwleemortuary.com

Final arrangement is entrusted to M. W. Lee Mortuary of West Point.