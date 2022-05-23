Terri Angela Peckham, 61, of Valley passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Faith Evangelistic Church beginning at 6 p.m. EDT until 8 p.m. EDT. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Faith Evangelistic Church in Valley. Burial will follow at Fairfax Cemetery. Reverend Donald DeLee will be officiating the service.

Ms. Peckham is preceded in death by her father, Themon Thompson; grandson, Brandyn Johnson; brother, Kirk Moore, and Billy Moore.

Ms. Peckham is survived by her children: Christy Thompson, Kimberly Price (Mike) and Scotty Peckham (Danielle); grandchildren: Casyn, Caylee, Carolyne, Jessica, Mariah, Brooklyn, Lillyana and Mia; great-grandchildren: Scarlet and Ava; mother, Priscilla Thompson; sisters: Connie Kelley, Michelle Sanders (Aaron) and Lisa Moore; brothers: Ken Moore (Andrea), Keith Moore (Dana) and Dale Thompson (Susan); former husband and special friend, Donnie Peckham, along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com.