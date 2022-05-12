Valley arrest reports for May 12
Published 3:19 pm Thursday, May 12, 2022
Patricia Ann Gooden, 46 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Expired Driver’s License
Kimila Lynn Motley, 53 of Opelika, charged with Failure to Pay-Theft of Property 4th, Theft by Deception 4th, and Criminal Trespass 2nd
Orlando Demetris Jennings, 25 of Valley, charged with Obstruction of Governmental Operations and Resisting Arrest
Brittany Nichole Johnson, 33 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Public Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest
Jaci Lynn McKeehan, 28 of Valley, charged with Obstruction of Governmental Operations
Keegan Jamar Newton, 41 of Valley, charged with two counts of Attempting to Elude, Reckless Endangerment, Duty to Give Information, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana 2nd