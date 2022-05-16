Valley arrest reports for May 16

Christopher Lavorise Billingsley, 43 of Valley, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Christopher Shane Colley, 40 of Lanett, charged with Failure to Appear-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Brandy Nicole Love, 28 of Valley, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Clint Lee Fulghum, 28 of Lagrange, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Kentavius Jaheim Timothy, 19 of Columbus, GA., charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Attempting to Elude

William Christopher Walker, 35 of Lanett, charged with Failure to Appear-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lashay Antoinette Taylor, 24 of Harvest, AL, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Driving Under the Influence

Markedrick Antavius Floyd, 40 of Valley, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance

Charles Edward Gray, 61 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd

Tyler Mackenzie Clark, 25 of Valley, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Kora Jade Luster, 32 of Lanett, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Brantley Keith Taylor, 35 of Wildwood, FL, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia