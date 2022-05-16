Valley arrest reports for May 16
Published 4:49 pm Monday, May 16, 2022
Christopher Lavorise Billingsley, 43 of Valley, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Christopher Shane Colley, 40 of Lanett, charged with Failure to Appear-Possession of a Controlled Substance
Brandy Nicole Love, 28 of Valley, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Clint Lee Fulghum, 28 of Lagrange, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Kentavius Jaheim Timothy, 19 of Columbus, GA., charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Attempting to Elude
William Christopher Walker, 35 of Lanett, charged with Failure to Appear-Possession of a Controlled Substance
Lashay Antoinette Taylor, 24 of Harvest, AL, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Driving Under the Influence
Markedrick Antavius Floyd, 40 of Valley, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance
Charles Edward Gray, 61 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd
Tyler Mackenzie Clark, 25 of Valley, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Kora Jade Luster, 32 of Lanett, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Brantley Keith Taylor, 35 of Wildwood, FL, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia