Valley arrest reports for May 25

Peter Todd Smith, 55 of Opelika, charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Telina Lynn Breeze, 40 of Valley, charged with Public Intoxication

Laquesha Endigo Miniefield, 24 of Valley, charged with Harassing Communications and Criminal Trespass 3rd

Donald Eugene Bolt, 40 of Anniston, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving While Revoked, Obstructed Windshield/Window, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia