Valley arrest reports for May 25

Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, May 25, 2022

By Staff Reports

Peter Todd Smith, 55 of Opelika, charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident
Telina Lynn Breeze, 40 of Valley, charged with Public Intoxication
Laquesha Endigo Miniefield, 24 of Valley, charged with Harassing Communications and Criminal Trespass 3rd
Donald Eugene Bolt, 40 of Anniston, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving While Revoked, Obstructed Windshield/Window, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

