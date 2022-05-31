Valley arrest reports for May 31
Published 5:33 pm Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Ashley Ann Abney, 31 of Somerville, AL, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving While Revoked, Trafficking Heroin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance
Murray Fletcher Roquemore, 63 of Lanett, charged with Harassment
John Lewis Marshall, 55 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Obstruction of Governmental Operations
William Christopher Colley, 44 of Valley, charged with Receiving Stolen Property 1st
Logan Merian Cotney, 26 of Valley, charged with Driving Under the Influence
Emily Nicole Smith, 40 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving While Revoked, and Running a Red Light
Brandon Omar Jennings, 28 of Valley, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Reginald Dwayne Peek, 58 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment)
Aundrea Truitt Peek, 52 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment)
John James Larkin, 40 of Valley, charged with Disorderly Conduct
Juvenile, 17 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-No Drivers License and Reasonable/Prudent Speed