Valley arrest reports for May 31

Ashley Ann Abney, 31 of Somerville, AL, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving While Revoked, Trafficking Heroin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance

Murray Fletcher Roquemore, 63 of Lanett, charged with Harassment

John Lewis Marshall, 55 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Obstruction of Governmental Operations

William Christopher Colley, 44 of Valley, charged with Receiving Stolen Property 1st

Logan Merian Cotney, 26 of Valley, charged with Driving Under the Influence

Emily Nicole Smith, 40 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving While Revoked, and Running a Red Light

Brandon Omar Jennings, 28 of Valley, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Reginald Dwayne Peek, 58 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment)

Aundrea Truitt Peek, 52 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment)

John James Larkin, 40 of Valley, charged with Disorderly Conduct

Juvenile, 17 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-No Drivers License and Reasonable/Prudent Speed