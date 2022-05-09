Valley arrest reports for May 6 through May 8

Quantavious Termont Brooks, 24 of Lanett, Charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Brian Russell Williams, 26 of Lee County, Charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.

Charnesia Monae Booker, 19 of West Point, Charged with Traffic Failure to Appear.

Robert Lee Alexander Leatherwood, 26 of Lanett Charged with Fugitive from Justice.

Nevin Hernandez, 34 of Lanett, Charged with Domestic Violence 3rd Degree.