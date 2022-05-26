Valley Community Outreach and Tree of Life give out free items

Published 11:00 am Thursday, May 26, 2022

By Wayne Clark

Big turnout: Many people were standing in line for The Village’s and Tree of Life’s distribution event in front of Valley Baptist Church. Photo by Wayne Clark.

VALLEY — On Saturday, Valley Community Outreach (a.k.a. The Village) and the Tree of Life held another city-wide distribution in the parking lot in front of Valley Baptist Church. Over 8,000 new items were given out to the people of Valley, Lanett, West Point, LaFayette and surrounding areas.

“The items we distributed ranged from free food, including canned items and other non-perishable foods, to new clothing items, household products, cookware, tools, toys and outdoor equipment,” said Clint Gilder, a spokesman for The Village. “We first thank the Lord for making it possible. Both the Village and the Tree of Life extend our thanks to the cities of Valley, Lanett, West Point and LaFayette for always supporting us. We also thank our volunteers and the citizens who turned out. We thank Valley Baptist Church for hosting the event and donors such as Walmart, Kroger and Givorns Foods for helping make this distribution a tremendous success.”

The Village and the Tree of Life will be joining together in a countywide distribution at local nursing homes on Saturday, June 11.

“We will have another community distribution on Saturday, June 25 and a community youth symposium, back-to-school drive and community distribution on Saturday, July 30,” Gilder said.

