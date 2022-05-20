Valley Community Outreach hosting food distribution

VALLEY — Valley Community Outreach (a.k.a. The Village) will be having a free distribution of food, new clothing and new household items this coming Saturday, May 21. It will be taking place from 10 a.m. till noon EDT in the big parking lot in front of Valley Baptist Church, located on Highway 29 between Renasant Bank and Sylvia Word Manor.

“It’s for the people of Valley, Lanett, West Point, LaFayette and the surrounding areas,” said Clint Gilder, a spokesman for The Village.

“We want to thank Valley Walmart, Givorns’ Foods and Kroger in Lanett for helping us. We will have lots of non-perishable food items along with t-shirts, socks, underwear, pajamas, household goods and kitchenware. Clothing will be in all sizes. We will have items that can be used by people of all ages and genders.”

“We need to get the word to about this,” Gilder said. “Please tell your family, friends, church members, co-workers, and especially anyone who know who is in need. Those of us with The Village like to say ’Together we can!’ We want everyone who supports our community outreach efforts to know we really, really appreciate that support.”