Valley incident report for May 2
Published 4:44 pm Monday, May 2, 2022
Report of an Identity Theft and a Theft of Property 1st (Currency) in the 3200 block of 20th Avenue
Report of a Duty to Stop and Render Aid in the area of 20th Avenue and I-85
Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment) in the 2500 block of 19th Avenue
Report of a Theft of Property 4th (Merchandise) in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue
Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (Merchandise) in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue
Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment) in the 1500 block of 55th Street