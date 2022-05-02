Valley incident report for May 2

Report of an Identity Theft and a Theft of Property 1st (Currency) in the 3200 block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Duty to Stop and Render Aid in the area of 20th Avenue and I-85

Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment) in the 2500 block of 19th Avenue

Report of a Theft of Property 4th (Merchandise) in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (Merchandise) in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment) in the 1500 block of 55th Street