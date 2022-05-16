Valley incident reports for May 16

Published 4:48 pm Monday, May 16, 2022

By Staff Reports

Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd in the 4300 block of County Road 388
Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (Xbox) in the 200 block of Jennings Street
Report of a Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and a Theft of Property 3rd in the 2400 block of 36th Street
Report of a Harassing Communications in the 1700 block of 58th Street
Report of a Violation of a Protection Order in the 200 block of Stanfield Road
Report of a Domestic Violence 2nd (“Assault 2nd) and a Domestic Violence 3rd (Reckless Endangerment) in the 7700 block of School Street
Report of a Theft of Property 1st (Currency and debit cards) in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue
Report of a Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling in the 200 block of Combs Street

More Police Reports

Lanett arrest reports for May 16

Lanett incident reports for May 16

Valley arrest reports for May 16

Lanett arrest reports for May 13

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events