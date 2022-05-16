Valley incident reports for May 16

Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd in the 4300 block of County Road 388

Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (Xbox) in the 200 block of Jennings Street

Report of a Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and a Theft of Property 3rd in the 2400 block of 36th Street

Report of a Harassing Communications in the 1700 block of 58th Street

Report of a Violation of a Protection Order in the 200 block of Stanfield Road

Report of a Domestic Violence 2nd (“Assault 2nd) and a Domestic Violence 3rd (Reckless Endangerment) in the 7700 block of School Street

Report of a Theft of Property 1st (Currency and debit cards) in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling in the 200 block of Combs Street