Valley incident reports for May 18

Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment) in the 1800 block of Hill Street

Report of a Theft of Property 1st (gold 2002 Toyota Tacoma, Tag #12A0908 ) in the 2300 block of 14th Avenue

Report of a Theft of property 4th (copper pipes) in the 1400 block of Judge Brown Road

Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (iPhone 11 Pro Max) in the 3000 block of 19th Avenue

Report of a Harassment in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Card and a Theft of Property 3rd (Credit Card) in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue