Valley incident reports for May 23

Report of a Theft by Deception 1st (2009 Honda Sonata) in the 5300 block of 19th Avenue

Report of a Theft of Property 4th (Store Merchandise) in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Theft of Property 4th (Drinks, chips, and lighters) in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Domestic Violence by Strangulation or Suffocation in the 2000 block of Judge Brown Road

Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd and a Theft of Property 4th (Tools) in the 300 block of Sedgefield Road

Report of two counts of Violation of a Protection from Abuse Order in the 200 block of Stanfield Road

Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment) in the 2900 block of 19th Place