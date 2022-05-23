Valley incident reports for May 23

Published 5:42 pm Monday, May 23, 2022

By Staff Reports

Report of a Theft by Deception 1st (2009 Honda Sonata) in the 5300 block of 19th Avenue
Report of a Theft of Property 4th (Store Merchandise) in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue
Report of a Theft of Property 4th (Drinks, chips, and lighters) in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue
Report of a Domestic Violence by Strangulation or Suffocation in the 2000 block of Judge Brown Road
Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd and a Theft of Property 4th (Tools) in the 300 block of Sedgefield Road
Report of two counts of Violation of a Protection from Abuse Order in the 200 block of Stanfield Road
Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment) in the 2900 block of 19th Place
Report of a Theft of Property 1st (2013 Ford F150 4×4, AL Tag #12CC582) in the 2100 block of 54th Street

