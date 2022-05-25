Valley incident reports for May 25

Report of a Duty to Give Information and Render Aid in the 2900 block of 19th Place

Report of a Harassment in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Drive

Report of a Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and a Theft of Property 3rd (tools, binoculars, and glasses) in the 1900 block of 35th Street

Report of Permitting Animals to Run at Large in the 1700 block of 53rd Street

Report of a Theft of Property 4th (Flashlight) in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Possession of Marijuana 2nd in the area of the 77 Mile Marker on I-85

Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd in the 500 block of Crestview Lane