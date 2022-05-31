Valley incident reports for May 31

Published 5:32 pm Tuesday, May 31, 2022

By Staff Reports

Report of a Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and a Theft of Property 1st (Tools and Jewelry) in the 2000 block of 40th Street

Report of a Burglary 3rd and a Theft of Property 3rd (Television and Currency) in the 500 block of Francis Street

Report of a Criminal Mischief 3rd in the 100 block of Beech Street

Report of a Theft of Property 4th (Perfume) in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Criminal Mischief 3rd in the 1500 block of Lantuck Road

Report of a Harassing Communications in the 2000 block of 40th Street

Report of a Criminal Mischief 3rd in the 1100 block of County Road 519

