Valley man arrested for alleged robbery, cruelty to child and stalking

A Valley man was arrested Wednesday for an alleged robbery that occurred on Smith Street in LaGrange, according to a press release from the LaGrange Police Department.

Officers with the LPD were dispatched to 303 Smith Street in reference to a theft. Upon meeting with the victim, it was determined that the incident was a robbery that occurred earlier Wednesday near the intersection of N. Greenwood Street and Broad Street. The suspect, Daquarios Johnson of Valley, was later located at 211 Vernon Street and taken into custody for robbery, aggravated stalking, and cruelty to a child third-degree.

Johnson was out on a conditional bond during the time of the arrest, according to LPD.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LPD at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.