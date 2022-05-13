Valley Park Manor to wash walkers and wheelchairs, hold open house

While it may sound funny at first to hold a walker and wheelchair wash, walkers and wheelchairs can get just as dirty as cars. On Tuesday, May 24 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Valley Park Manor in Valley will be holding a walker and wheelchair wash and open house. Not only will residents’ walkers and wheelchairs be washed, but visitors can bring their own to be washed.

Valley Park Manor administrator Amber Griggs said the assisted living facility holds such a wash every six months.

“What we do is seriously, we take all of our residents while they’re eating lunch, we take all of their walkers, all their wheelchairs outside and scrub them down, literally, with a carwashing brush and then spray them off with a hose and then dry them off and bring them back to them,” she said.

Wheelchairs are especially likely to become dirty because they roll on the ground and people eat in them, Griggs said.

Enhabit Home Health, which helps Valley Park Manor with bingo every Friday, will do the washing. Griggs explained what they do.

“It’s just basically a home health agency locally here in the valley where they send physical therapists, occupational therapists and speech therapists and also nursing into facilities and into homes to help them be able to stay in their homes or assisted living homes longer,” she said.

During the open house, visitors will be taken on tours around the facility and allowed to see vacant rooms. Finger foods and beverages will be provided.

Griggs explained that what makes Valley Park Manor special is that the residents are treated like family. She said they’re kept pretty busy.

“We have a lot of church, we do a lot of bingo — every Friday, we have to have bingo or they’re mad at us — we do exercises, board games, card games, cornhole, take them out to eat,” she said.

Griggs explained that Valley Park Manor has pastors visit the facility and preach so residents don’t have to go anywhere for church.

This will be Valley Park Manor’s second open house. It held its first one when it opened six years ago. To learn more about Valley Park Manor, visit https://www.valleyparkmanor.com.