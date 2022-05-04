William Grady Hall, Jr., better known as “Billy” or “Uncle Billy” by family and friends, departed this transitory world and joined his loving wife, loving parents and sister in Heaven at the feet of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at his home.

Billy was born on Sept. 9, 1947, in Bessemer, Alabama. He grew up in Bessemer and Fultondale, Alabama along with his five siblings and their loving parents. He grew up as many large families did in the 50s, 60s and 70s, playing late into the evening with friends, without a care, spending Saturdays on the river swimming, fishing and skiing. Upon graduation from Tarrent High School in 1965, he continued his education at Auburn University and graduated with a B.S. degree in forest management in 1969. While at Auburn, Billy married the love of his life, Marisha Anne Gordy.

Shortly after graduation, Billy enlisted in the military and served his country in Vietnam in the early 70s. Because he enlisted, he spent most of his first-year training stateside. After that, he was in the Nam, Vietnam that is, for a little under a year, coming home in mid-1971 to his loving family. Billy wrote a book entitled “Bulletproof in Vietnam” recounting some of his “adventures” while in Vietnam.

After Vietnam, Billy worked for Alabama Power Company in the property acquisition department. Later in life, Billy became an inventory specialist and worked in the retail world inventorying many major department stores.

Billy was an avid hunter and fisherman, having retired from both as his waning years approached. He loved his numerous nieces and nephews, and it was his joy and pleasure at Christmas, when each of them was moving into toddler years, to buy each one their first tricycle, mostly big wheels.

After the passing of Marisha in 2013, Billy soon moved to the Beulah area of northeastern Lee County, getting closer to Auburn, which he had loved since college. As the patriarch of the Hall family, Billy continued to enjoy the company of his family, even extending to his numerous cousins.

Billy is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Elizabeth Smith Hall; his father, William Grady Hall; his sister, Sybil Dannette Hall and his loving wife of 45 years, Marisha Anne Gordy Hall.

He is survived by his siblings: Dennis Frederick Hall (Richardina), Lorna Helen Hall Bush (Joseph), Janice Marlene Hall Munson (Gary) and John J. Hall III (Cerethia); nieces and nephews: Jennifer H. Jaramillo (Steven), Charmyne H. Swan (Scott), Joseph R. Bush (Sarah), Jeremy M. Bush, Leah A. Dahlquist, Micah J. Munson, Hanna E. Lindsey (Hudson), John J Hall IV (Connie), Christina M. Rollins (Jonathan) and Jonathan M. Hall (Megan); and great-nieces and nephews: Steven Jaramillo, Ryker B. Swan, Grady D. Bush, Emmett R. Bush, Keaton A. Bush, Arianna L. Dahlquist, Alyson T. Dahlquist, Magnolia M. Lindsey, Hailey E. Baxter, Kaila E. Hall, John J. Hall V, Christopher B. Rollins, Jesse T. Rollins and Jaxon K. Rollins.

A celebration of the life of Billy is scheduled for Monday, May 9, 2022, at 10 a.m. ET at Valley Baptist Church at 3302 20th Avenue, Valley, Alabama 36854 (visit valleybc.org for more info). The Reverend Nathan Lawrence will officiate. The family will be receiving friends and family thirty minutes prior to the service. Interment will take place at the Alabama National Cemetery at 3133 Highway 119, Montevallo, Alabama 36115 at 3 p.m. ET.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.