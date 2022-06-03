AMEA to observe Lineman Appreciation Day

MONTGOMERY—Without them, we’d be sitting in the dark, freezing cold or unbearably hot. We wouldn’t be able to charge our cell phones, make our morning coffee, use our computers or watch our favorite sporting event on TV.

When we are safe in our homes amidst a big storm, they’re braving the weather to do their work. And when there is an electrical emergency, they are the first responders who risk their own lives to serve our communities. They are the lineworkers who power America.

Alabama Lineman Appreciation Day is celebrated annually to recognize these unsung heroes on the first Monday in June, as designated by the Alabama Legislature in 2014. This year’s observance is Monday, June 6.

The Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) salutes the sacrifices and hard work of the dedicated linemen who continue to keep the lights on in the state’s eleven member communities.

“The job of a lineman is absolutely essential, both to Alabama’s economy and our way of life,” said Fred Clark, AMEA President & CEO. “It’s a job that can be quite unpredictable and – as a result – requires a unique combination of strength, coordination and problem-solving in order to be successful in carrying out the job of providing safe, reliable electricity.”

AMEA, a joint action agency formed in 1981, is the wholesale power provider for 11 public power utilities in Alabama including the cities of Alexander City, Dothan, Foley, LaFayette, Lanett, Luverne, Opelika, Piedmont, Sylacauga and Tuskegee.