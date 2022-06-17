Bikers for Bentley set for Saturday

VALLEY — The Jason Fuller Memorial Bike Group will have a benefit poker run for Bentley Bonner on Saturday. Registration will be taking place at King Auto Corner from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with the ride starting just past noon. It’s open to all street-legal vehicles. D. Dawg will be deejaying the morning sendoff.

Bonner was seriously injured on April 10 when he was attempting to get onto I-85 in Auburn after studying for several hours in the Auburn University library. He’s a graduate of Valley High and is pursuing a degree in civil engineering. He was a Dean’s List student and was on course to graduate this December. Those plans were put on indefinite hold after the accident.

Bentley was on his motorcycle on his way back home to Valley when hit head-on by a drunken driver who had swerved into his lane. He sustained a broken leg, broken pelvis and a broken arm in the accident. Bentley was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where he received emergency surgery to remove his right leg. Two days later his broken pelvis was put back together with screws and metal plates. On April 13, he had another surgery on his leg.

According to family members, he’s taken three steps back to every step forward during a difficult recovery.

If he’s up to it, Bentley could be at King Auto Corner for the start of the Saturday ride. Despite the many obstacles he faces, he’s in good spirits and wants to thank everyone for taking part in the poker run.

According to organizer Candy Miles, the poker run will have five destinations.

“Everyone registered will draw their first card at King Auto Corner,” she said. “From there, we will head south to the American Legion in Opelika, where the second card will be drawn. We will then head for the Circle W on the Lee-Chambers County line where a third card will be drawn by each participant. Then it’s off to Purge Nation in downtown West Point where the fourth card will be taken. The final portion of the run will be to LaGrange, where the fifth card will be drawn at the 104 Restaurant & Pub and the sixth and final card drawn at the Hooch Restaurant at Highland Marina.

“We will have live music, vendors and more at the Hooch,” Miles said.

The much-liked White Moon Band will be playing along with Junior Cartrell.

“We are asking everyone to please come out and support us,” Miles said. “Bentley is a great guy, and he’s from Chambers County. He needs our help right now. Let’s come together to support Bentley and his family with this poker run on Saturday, June 18.”