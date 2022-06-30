ALEA Issues Blue Alert After Two Bibb County Deputies Shot

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Fusion Center (AFC) has issued a Blue Alert in regards to two Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies that were shot on Wednesday, June 29.

The suspect, identified as Austin Patrick Hall, 26, a white male, 5’ 9″, weighing 169 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, is currently at large and is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.

A manhunt is currently underway for Hall who was last seen near the Cahaba Wildlife Management area along Alabama 25 and Golfers Trail in Bibb County. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division, Aviation Unit and Special Agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) along with officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Chilton County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, Vestavia Hills Police Department, Demopolis Police Department, Thorsby Police Department, Moundville Police Department, Pelham Police Department and officers with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources all responded to the scene and are currently assisting with the search. If you have any information concerning Hall’s whereabouts, do not approach him but call 911 immediately. ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.